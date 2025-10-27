A Look at VF's Upcoming Earnings Report

VF (NYSE:VFC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that VF will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42.

The announcement from VF is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.10, leading to a 7.86% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at VF's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate -0.34 -0.14 0.34 0.37 EPS Actual -0.24 -0.13 0.62 0.60 Price Change % -8.00 0.00 5.00 27.00

Stock Performance

Shares of VF were trading at $16.31 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.72%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on VF

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on VF.

The consensus rating for VF is Neutral, based on 13 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $15.12, there's a potential 7.3% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Levi Strauss, PVH and Kontoor Brands, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Levi Strauss, with an average 1-year price target of $27.0, suggesting a potential 65.54% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for PVH, with an average 1-year price target of $96.27, suggesting a potential 490.25% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Kontoor Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $96.71, suggesting a potential 492.95% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Levi Strauss, PVH and Kontoor Brands, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity VF Neutral -0.47% $949.00M -8.38% Levi Strauss Buy 6.95% $951.60M 10.26% PVH Neutral 4.48% $1.25B 4.73% Kontoor Brands Buy 8.46% $304.84M 15.97%

Key Takeaway:

VF ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth with a decrease of 0.47%. It also ranks lowest for Gross Profit at $949.00M. However, VF has the lowest Return on Equity at -8.38%.

About VF

VF designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its apparel categories are active, outdoor, and work. Its portfolio of 10 brands includes Vans, The North Face, Timberland, and Altra. VF markets its products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific through wholesale sales to retailers, e-commerce, and branded stores owned by the company and partners. Tracing its roots to 1899, the company has evolved through many brand acquisitions and dispositions.

Breaking Down VF's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: VF's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.47%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: VF's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.61%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): VF's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -8.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): VF's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.19%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, VF faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

