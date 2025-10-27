Insights into Polaris's Upcoming Earnings

Polaris (NYSE:PII) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Polaris to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28.

The announcement from Polaris is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.42 in the last quarter, leading to a 8.29% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Polaris's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.91 0.90 0.88 EPS Actual 0.40 -0.90 0.92 0.73 Price Change % -8.00 0.00 -5.00 -4.00

Polaris Share Price Analysis

Shares of Polaris were trading at $70.85 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.68%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Polaris

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Polaris.

Polaris has received a total of 7 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $56.43, the consensus suggests a potential 20.35% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Brunswick, Acushnet Holdings and YETI Holdings, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Brunswick, with an average 1-year price target of $72.11, suggesting a potential 1.78% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Acushnet Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $85.0, suggesting a potential 19.97% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for YETI Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $36.0, suggesting a potential 49.19% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Brunswick, Acushnet Holdings and YETI Holdings, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Polaris Neutral -5.53% $359.20M -6.58% Brunswick Buy -6.00% $369.70M -13.31% Acushnet Holdings Outperform 5.35% $354.32M 9.51% YETI Holdings Neutral -3.80% $257.57M 6.53%

Key Takeaway:

Polaris ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative percentages compared to peers. It also has the lowest Return on Equity among the group. Overall, Polaris lags behind its peers in key financial metrics.

Discovering Polaris: A Closer Look

Polaris designs and manufactures off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility purposes, snowmobiles, and on-road vehicles, including motorcycles, along with the related replacement parts, garments, and accessories. The firm entered the marine market after acquiring Boat Holdings in 2018, offering exposure to another segment of the outdoor lifestyle market. Polaris products are retailed through more than 2,500 dealers in North America and 1,500 international dealers as well as more than 25 subsidiaries and 90 distributors in more than 100 countries outside North America.

Polaris: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Polaris's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.53% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Polaris's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -4.28%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Polaris's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -6.58%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Polaris's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Polaris's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.65, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Polaris visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.