Earnings Outlook For New Gold

New Gold (AMEX:NGD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that New Gold will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18.

The announcement from New Gold is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 4.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at New Gold's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.02 0.06 0.04 EPS Actual 0.11 0.02 0.07 0.08 Price Change % 4.00 19.00 5.00 -2.00

Market Performance of New Gold's Stock

Shares of New Gold were trading at $6.49 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 117.7%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on New Gold

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on New Gold.

New Gold has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $8.75, the consensus suggests a potential 34.82% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of SSR Mining, Triple Flag Precious and OR Royalties, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SSR Mining, with an average 1-year price target of $22.1, suggesting a potential 240.52% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Triple Flag Precious, with an average 1-year price target of $36.0, suggesting a potential 454.7% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for OR Royalties, with an average 1-year price target of $39.5, suggesting a potential 508.63% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for SSR Mining, Triple Flag Precious and OR Royalties, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity New Gold Outperform 41.34% $131.40M 6.43% SSR Mining Neutral 119.35% $216.27M 2.80% Triple Flag Precious Buy 47.98% $62.34M 3.12% OR Royalties Neutral 27.37% $50.19M 2.58%

Key Takeaway:

New Gold ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers, with the lowest percentage increase. In terms of Gross Profit, New Gold is also at the bottom, with the smallest amount. However, New Gold is in the middle for Return on Equity, with a moderate percentage. Overall, New Gold's performance is weaker compared to its peers in terms of revenue growth and gross profit.

Unveiling the Story Behind New Gold

New Gold Inc participates in the development and operation of intermediate mining properties. The company has a portfolio of two primary assets which are also its operating segments: the Rainy River Mine and the New Afton Mine in Canada. The company also owns the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico. The company derives revenue from the sale of gold, copper, and silver.

Understanding the Numbers: New Gold's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: New Gold's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 41.34%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: New Gold's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.24%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): New Gold's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.43% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): New Gold's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.0%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: New Gold's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.6. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

