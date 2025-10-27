Earnings Outlook For Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Centerra Gold will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23.

Anticipation surrounds Centerra Gold's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.08, leading to a 1.07% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Centerra Gold's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.13 0.18 0.20 EPS Actual 0.26 0.12 0.17 0.18 Price Change % 1.00 -3.00 -7.00 -8.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Centerra Gold were trading at $11.16 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 47.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Centerra Gold

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Centerra Gold.

With 3 analyst ratings, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $12.33, indicating a potential 10.48% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Aura Minerals, McEwen and Novagold Resources, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Aura Minerals, with an average 1-year price target of $43.87, suggesting a potential 293.1% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for McEwen, with an average 1-year price target of $21.17, suggesting a potential 89.7% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Novagold Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential 5.29% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Aura Minerals, McEwen and Novagold Resources, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Perpetua Resources Buy 0.00% $-32.26K -1.97% Aura Minerals Buy 41.68% $103.94M 5.83% McEwen Buy -1.63% $12.28M 0.63% Novagold Resources Buy 0.00% $-6K -9.14%

Key Takeaway:

Centerra Gold ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity. The Consensus rating for Centerra Gold is not provided in the data.

Get to Know Centerra Gold Better

Centerra Gold Inc a gold mining and exploration company engaged in the operation, exploration, development, and acquisition of gold properties in Asia, North America, and other markets world-wide. The company reportable operating segments are Oksut; Mount; and Milligan Molybdenum. It derives maximum revenue from Oksut segment. Geographically, it operates in Turkey, United States, Canada and Other.

Breaking Down Centerra Gold's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Centerra Gold showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.14% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Centerra Gold's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 23.78% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Centerra Gold's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.08%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Centerra Gold's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.96%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Centerra Gold adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Centerra Gold visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.