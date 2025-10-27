Insights Ahead: Cheesecake Factory's Quarterly Earnings

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60.

Investors in Cheesecake Factory are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.10 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.21% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Cheesecake Factory's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.06 0.82 0.92 0.49 EPS Actual 1.16 0.93 1.04 0.58 Price Change % 5.00 -4.00 1.00 9.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Cheesecake Factory were trading at $56.15 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.23%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Cheesecake Factory

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory has received a total of 10 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $62.1, the consensus suggests a potential 10.6% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Cheesecake Factory, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Cheesecake Factory are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Cheesecake Factory Neutral 5.73% $416.46M 14.81%

Key Takeaway:

Cheesecake Factory ranks in the middle among peers for Consensus rating. It is at the top for Revenue Growth, indicating strong performance in this area. The company is also at the top for Gross Profit, showcasing healthy financial operations. However, it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity, suggesting room for improvement in generating profits relative to shareholder equity.

Delving into Cheesecake Factory's Background

Cheesecake Factory Inc owns and operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands that include The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection within the Fox Restaurants Concepts subsidiary. The company's international presence, in the Middle East and Mexico, is through licensing agreements with third parties. The company also has a bakery division that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for sale in its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers. The company has four operating business segments: The Cheesecake Factory restaurants, North Italia, other FRC, and Flower Child. Majority of the company's revenue comes from The Cheesecake Factory restaurants segment.

A Deep Dive into Cheesecake Factory's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Cheesecake Factory displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.73%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Cheesecake Factory's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.73%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cheesecake Factory's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.81%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cheesecake Factory's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Cheesecake Factory's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 5.24. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

