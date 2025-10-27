Varonis Systems's Earnings Outlook

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Varonis Systems to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05.

The announcement from Varonis Systems is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.31% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Varonis Systems's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.01 -0.05 0.14 0.07 EPS Actual 0.03 0.00 0.18 0.10 Price Change % 5.00 2.00 -7.00 -11.00

Market Performance of Varonis Systems's Stock

Shares of Varonis Systems were trading at $62.3 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Varonis Systems

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Varonis Systems.

With 22 analyst ratings, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $66.32, indicating a potential 6.45% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Dolby Laboratories, CommVault Systems and GitLab, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Dolby Laboratories, with an average 1-year price target of $95.75, suggesting a potential 53.69% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for CommVault Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $218.38, suggesting a potential 250.53% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for GitLab, with an average 1-year price target of $58.2, suggesting a potential 6.58% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Dolby Laboratories, CommVault Systems and GitLab, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Varonis Systems Outperform 16.74% $120.91M -10.10% Dolby Laboratories Buy 9.25% $271.54M 1.78% CommVault Systems Outperform 25.51% $231.20M 6.81% GitLab Outperform 29.23% $207.46M -1.10%

Key Takeaway:

Varonis Systems ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity.

Delving into Varonis Systems's Background

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity vendor focused on data privacy and security. The firm is currently undergoing a cloud transition as it weans its on-premises customers over to its cloud products that are delivered as software-as-a-service. The New York-based firm was founded in 2005 and went public in 2014.

Financial Insights: Varonis Systems

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Varonis Systems's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.74% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Varonis Systems's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -23.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Varonis Systems's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -10.1%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.24%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Varonis Systems's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.17. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Varonis Systems visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.