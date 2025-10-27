Examining the Future: Enphase Energy's Earnings Outlook

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Enphase Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51.

The market awaits Enphase Energy's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.19, leading to a 14.16% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Enphase Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.50 0.70 0.75 0.77 EPS Actual 0.69 0.68 0.94 0.65 Price Change % -14.00 -16.00 -1.00 -15.00

Performance of Enphase Energy Shares

Shares of Enphase Energy were trading at $36.23 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 55.53%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Enphase Energy

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy has received a total of 11 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $35.5, the consensus suggests a potential 2.01% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Camtek, FormFactor and Onto Innovation, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Camtek, with an average 1-year price target of $116.33, suggesting a potential 221.09% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for FormFactor, with an average 1-year price target of $36.0, suggesting a potential 0.63% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Onto Innovation, with an average 1-year price target of $157.5, suggesting a potential 334.72% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Camtek, FormFactor and Onto Innovation are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Enphase Energy Neutral 19.67% $170.49M 4.38% Camtek Buy 20.20% $62.61M 5.55% FormFactor Neutral -0.85% $72.94M 0.93% Onto Innovation Buy 4.65% $122.12M 1.75%

Key Takeaway:

Enphase Energy ranks in the middle for Consensus rating among its peers. It is at the top for Revenue Growth, indicating strong performance in this area. In terms of Gross Profit, Enphase Energy is at the top among its peers. However, for Return on Equity, it is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Delving into Enphase Energy's Background

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. It delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Financial Insights: Enphase Energy

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Enphase Energy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.67% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Enphase Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.2%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enphase Energy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.38% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.18%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Enphase Energy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.37. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

