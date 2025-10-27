Uncovering Potential: Arcutis Biotherapeutics's Earnings Preview

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10.

Anticipation surrounds Arcutis Biotherapeutics's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 8.07% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Arcutis Biotherapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.21 -0.27 -0.42 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.20 -0.09 -0.33 Price Change % -8.00 -4.00 8.00 8.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Share Price Analysis

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics were trading at $20.11 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 134.23%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Arcutis Biotherapeutics

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

With 1 analyst ratings, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $22.0, indicating a potential 9.4% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Sarepta Therapeutics, Travere Therapeutics and Agios Pharmaceuticals, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sarepta Therapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $24.06, suggesting a potential 19.64% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Travere Therapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $38.88, suggesting a potential 93.34% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Agios Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $56.0, suggesting a potential 178.47% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Sarepta Therapeutics, Travere Therapeutics and Agios Pharmaceuticals are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Arcutis Biotherapeutics Buy 164.13% $74.01M -11.28% Sarepta Therapeutics Neutral 68.38% $458.53M 15.75% Travere Therapeutics Buy 111.49% $112.93M -38.91% Agios Pharmaceuticals Buy 44.57% $10.75M -7.90%

Key Takeaway:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity.

Delving into Arcutis Biotherapeutics's Background

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc is a medical dermatology company. It is developing treatments for patients with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions. It is leveraging recent advances in immunology and inflammation to develop differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets to solve persistent treatment challenges in serious diseases of the skin. The company's product candidate ZORYVE roflumilast cream, has completed pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in plaque psoriasis, demonstrating symptomatic improvement and favorable tolerability in this population.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Arcutis Biotherapeutics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 164.13% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Arcutis Biotherapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -19.49% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arcutis Biotherapeutics's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -11.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arcutis Biotherapeutics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -4.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.79.

