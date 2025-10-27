InvenTrust Properties's Earnings: A Preview

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect InvenTrust Properties to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22.

InvenTrust Properties bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.01, leading to a 0.25% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at InvenTrust Properties's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.46 0.41 0.43 EPS Actual 0.44 0.46 0.43 0.44 Price Change % 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.00

Performance of InvenTrust Properties Shares

Shares of InvenTrust Properties were trading at $28.89 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.97%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on InvenTrust Properties

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on InvenTrust Properties.

Analysts have given InvenTrust Properties a total of 4 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $32.0, indicating a potential 10.76% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Urban Edge Props, Curbline Properties and Acadia Realty Trust, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Urban Edge Props, with an average 1-year price target of $22.0, suggesting a potential 23.85% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Curbline Properties, with an average 1-year price target of $26.33, suggesting a potential 8.86% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Acadia Realty Trust, with an average 1-year price target of $22.0, suggesting a potential 23.85% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Urban Edge Props, Curbline Properties and Acadia Realty Trust, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity InvenTrust Properties Neutral 9.09% $51.88M 5.38% Urban Edge Props Neutral 7.07% $79.97M 4.50% Curbline Properties Neutral 47.04% $30.77M 0.54% Acadia Realty Trust Buy 15.29% $69.75M 0.07%

Key Takeaway:

InvenTrust Properties ranks highest in Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth and Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp is the United States of America based company qualified as a REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust). It is focused on owning, leasing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing a multi-tenant retail platform. The company's wholly-owned and managed retail properties include grocery-anchored community and neighborhood centers and power centers, including those classified as necessity-based. InvenTrust operates through a single segment i.e. multi-tenant retail.

InvenTrust Properties's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining InvenTrust Properties's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.09% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: InvenTrust Properties's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 130.44%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): InvenTrust Properties's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.38% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): InvenTrust Properties's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.61% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, InvenTrust Properties adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for InvenTrust Properties visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.