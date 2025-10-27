A Peek at Four Corners Property's Future Earnings

Four Corners Property (NYSE:FCPT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Four Corners Property will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34.

Anticipation surrounds Four Corners Property's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 3.02% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Four Corners Property's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.44 0.42 0.43 EPS Actual 0.44 0.44 0.44 0.43 Price Change % -3.00 0.00 2.00 -1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Four Corners Property were trading at $24.47 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.28%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Four Corners Property

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Four Corners Property.

Four Corners Property has received a total of 6 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $28.83, the consensus suggests a potential 17.82% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Outfront Media, Safehold and EPR Props, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Outfront Media, with an average 1-year price target of $20.5, suggesting a potential 16.22% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Safehold, with an average 1-year price target of $19.5, suggesting a potential 20.31% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for EPR Props, with an average 1-year price target of $59.21, suggesting a potential 141.97% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Outfront Media, Safehold and EPR Props, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Four Corners Property Tr Neutral 9.57% $62.09M 1.92% Outfront Media Outperform -3.58% $228.70M 3.13% Safehold Neutral 4.39% $92.96M 1.18% EPR Props Neutral 4.52% $151.19M 2.99%

Key Takeaway:

Four Corners Property ranks in the middle for consensus rating among its peers. It is at the bottom for revenue growth. In terms of gross profit, it is at the bottom. For return on equity, it is also at the bottom compared to its peers.

Get to Know Four Corners Property Better

Four Corners Property Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust predominantly engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. The firm operates through two segments namely, real estate operations and restaurant operations. The real estate operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant and retail properties to tenants. The restaurant operations segment is conducted through a taxable REIT subsidiary (TRS) and consists of Kerrow Restaurant Operating Business. The firm generates majority of the revenue from the real estate operations segment.

Four Corners Property: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Four Corners Property's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.57%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Four Corners Property's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 38.34%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Four Corners Property's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Four Corners Property's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.02%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Four Corners Property's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.82, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

