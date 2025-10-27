Earnings Outlook For Element Solutions

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Element Solutions to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39.

Anticipation surrounds Element Solutions's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.94% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Element Solutions's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.33 0.35 0.38 EPS Actual 0.37 0.34 0.35 0.39 Price Change % 2.00 7.00 4.00 4.00

Tracking Element Solutions's Stock Performance

Shares of Element Solutions were trading at $26.18 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.24%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Element Solutions

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Element Solutions.

Analysts have provided Element Solutions with 6 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $30.33, suggesting a potential 15.85% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Axalta Coating Systems, Eastman Chemical and Balchem, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Axalta Coating Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $35.33, suggesting a potential 34.95% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Eastman Chemical, with an average 1-year price target of $73.64, suggesting a potential 181.28% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Balchem, with an average 1-year price target of $189.5, suggesting a potential 623.83% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Axalta Coating Systems, Eastman Chemical and Balchem, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Element Solutions Buy 2.04% $266.40M 1.84% Axalta Coating Systems Outperform -3.40% $457M 5.02% Eastman Chemical Outperform -3.22% $506M 2.39% Balchem Buy 11.51% $95.45M 3.14%

Key Takeaway:

Element Solutions ranks at the top for Revenue Growth with 2.04%. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit with $266.40M. For Return on Equity, Element Solutions is at the bottom with 1.84%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc is a specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. The company's reportable segments are Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment, which generates maximum revenue, researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to semiconductor packaging. This segment's wet chemicals for metallization, surface treatments, and solderable finishes form the physical circuitry pathways, and its assembly materials, such as solder, pastes, fluxes, and adhesives, join those pathways together.

Understanding the Numbers: Element Solutions's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Element Solutions's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.04% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Element Solutions's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.58%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Element Solutions's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.84%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Element Solutions's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.97%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Element Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.62.

To track all earnings releases for Element Solutions visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.