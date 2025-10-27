A Peek at VSE's Future Earnings

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that VSE will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84.

VSE bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.27, leading to a 10.64% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at VSE's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.70 0.58 0.72 0.60 EPS Actual 0.97 0.78 0.90 0.71 Price Change % 11.00 8.00 17.00 -2.00

VSE Share Price Analysis

Shares of VSE were trading at $182.99 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 69.25%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about VSE

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on VSE.

The consensus rating for VSE is Buy, derived from 4 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $190.75 implies a potential 4.24% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of AAR, Mercury System and Voyager Technologies, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for AAR, with an average 1-year price target of $89.33, suggesting a potential 51.18% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Mercury System, with an average 1-year price target of $75.75, suggesting a potential 58.6% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Voyager Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $41.0, suggesting a potential 77.59% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for AAR, Mercury System and Voyager Technologies, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity VSE Buy 41.13% $31.03M 0.33% AAR Outperform 11.77% $133.70M 2.80% Mercury System Buy 9.87% $84.77M 1.12% Voyager Technologies Buy 24.61% $8.21M -23.75%

Key Takeaway:

VSE ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, VSE is at the top for Return on Equity.

About VSE

VSE Corp is a diversified aftermarket products and services company providing repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to commercial and government markets. Its operations include supply chain management solutions, parts supply and distribution, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for vehicle fleet, aviation, maritime and other customers. Its reportable segments are; Aviation and Fleet. The majority of the revenue for the company is generated from the Aviation segment which is a provider of aftermarket parts distribution and MRO services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Unraveling the Financial Story of VSE

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining VSE's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 41.13% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.17%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): VSE's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.33% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): VSE's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.19%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: VSE's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.43.

To track all earnings releases for VSE visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.