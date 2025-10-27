Insights Ahead: Landstar System's Quarterly Earnings

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Landstar System will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23.

Investors in Landstar System are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 3.3% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Landstar System's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.17 0.94 1.34 1.45 EPS Actual 1.20 0.85 1.31 1.41 Price Change % -3.00 2.00 -3.00 -2.00

Market Performance of Landstar System's Stock

Shares of Landstar System were trading at $130.17 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.34%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Landstar System

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Landstar System.

With 8 analyst ratings, Landstar System has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $132.88, indicating a potential 2.08% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Schneider National, RXO and Ryder System, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Schneider National, with an average 1-year price target of $24.5, suggesting a potential 81.18% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for RXO, with an average 1-year price target of $16.14, suggesting a potential 87.6% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ryder System, with an average 1-year price target of $206.0, suggesting a potential 58.25% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Schneider National, RXO and Ryder System, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Landstar System Neutral -1.11% $158.30M 4.52% Schneider National Neutral 7.88% $132.30M 1.20% RXO Neutral 52.58% $224M -0.57% Ryder System Neutral -0.28% $668M 4.47%

Key Takeaway:

Landstar System ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Delving into Landstar System's Background

Landstar System is an agent based asset-light third-party logistics provider focused on domestic truck brokerage. Historically, around half of its truck transportation freight is hauled by leased owner-operators with the remainder hauled by third-party broker-carriers. To a smaller degree, it offers intermodal, global air and ocean forwarding, and warehousing services. Landstar also runs a small business that offers insurance programs to captive owner-operators. It has a long history of industry-leading execution and operating profitability.

Landstar System: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Landstar System's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.11% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Landstar System's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.46% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Landstar System's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.52%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Landstar System's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.45%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Landstar System's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.16, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

