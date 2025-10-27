Earnings Preview: Applied Industrial

Applied Industrial (NYSE:AIT) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Applied Industrial to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.48.

The announcement from Applied Industrial is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.18, leading to a 6.45% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Applied Industrial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 2.62 2.41 2.21 2.25 EPS Actual 2.80 2.57 2.39 2.36 Price Change % -6.00 -1.00 4.00 0.00

Tracking Applied Industrial's Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Industrial were trading at $260.29 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.39%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Applied Industrial

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Applied Industrial.

The consensus rating for Applied Industrial is Outperform, derived from 3 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $296.67 implies a potential 13.98% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Core & Main, WESCO Intl and QXO, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Core & Main, with an average 1-year price target of $59.09, suggesting a potential 77.3% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for WESCO Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $240.11, suggesting a potential 7.75% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for QXO, with an average 1-year price target of $33.17, suggesting a potential 87.26% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Core & Main, WESCO Intl and QXO, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Applied Industrial Techs Outperform 5.52% $374.74M 5.87% Core & Main Outperform 6.57% $560M 7.38% WESCO Intl Outperform 7.66% $1.24B 3.86% QXO Outperform 13047.59% $401.70M -1.25%

Key Takeaway:

Applied Industrial Techs is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It ranks in the middle for Gross Profit. The company is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Applied Industrial

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc is a distributor of industrial products to the maintenance, repair, and operations market and the original equipment manufacturing industry. Further, the company provides engineering and design services for industrial and fluid power applications. The products include bearings, power transmission components, fluid power components and systems, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies. The company's reportable segments are; Service Center Based Distribution which derives key revenue, and Engineered Solutions. Geographically, the company derives its key revenue from the United States and the rest from Canada and other countries.

A Deep Dive into Applied Industrial's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Applied Industrial's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.52%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.8%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.87%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Applied Industrial's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.43% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Applied Industrial's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.31.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.