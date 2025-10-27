What's Next: Invesco's Earnings Preview

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Invesco will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44.

The market awaits Invesco's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.89% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Invesco's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.38 0.47 0.43 EPS Actual 0.36 0.44 0.52 0.44 Price Change % 1.00 0.00 -2.00 -3.00

Tracking Invesco's Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco were trading at $23.0 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.6%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Invesco

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Invesco.

The consensus rating for Invesco is Neutral, derived from 7 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $25.43 implies a potential 10.57% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Blue Owl Capital, SEI Investments and Franklin Resources, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Blue Owl Capital, with an average 1-year price target of $20.5, suggesting a potential 10.87% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for SEI Investments, with an average 1-year price target of $109.33, suggesting a potential 375.35% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Franklin Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $23.62, suggesting a potential 2.7% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Blue Owl Capital, SEI Investments and Franklin Resources are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Invesco Neutral 2.17% $504.40M -0.12% Blue Owl Capital Outperform 27.87% $376.81M 0.74% SEI Investments Outperform 3.38% $301.13M 6.93% Franklin Resources Underperform -2.77% $1.64B 0.64%

Key Takeaway:

In terms of consensus rating, Invesco is rated as Neutral. In revenue growth, Invesco is at the bottom compared to its peers. In gross profit, Invesco is at the top among its peers. When it comes to return on equity, Invesco is at the bottom compared to its peers.

About Invesco

Invesco provides investment-management services to retail (68% of managed assets) and institutional (32%) clients. At the end of July 2025, the firm had $2.025 trillion in assets under management spread among its equity (60% of AUM), balanced (3%), fixed-income (21%), alternative investment (6%), and money market (10%) operations. Passive products account for 46% of Invesco's total AUM. Invesco's US retail business is one of the 10 largest nonproprietary fund complexes in the country. The firm also has a meaningful presence outside of North America, with 30% of its AUM sourced from Europe, Africa, and the Middle East (15%) and Asia (15%).

Invesco's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Invesco's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.17%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Invesco's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.82%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Invesco's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Invesco's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.04%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, Invesco adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

