Insights Ahead: Sysco's Quarterly Earnings

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Sysco to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12.

Investors in Sysco are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.09, leading to a 2.21% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Sysco's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 1.39 1.03 0.93 1.13 EPS Actual 1.48 0.96 0.93 1.09 Price Change % 2.00 2.00 0.00 0.00

Performance of Sysco Shares

Shares of Sysco were trading at $77.35 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.13%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Sysco

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Sysco.

A total of 9 analyst ratings have been received for Sysco, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $86.67, suggesting a potential 12.05% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of US Foods Holdings, Performance Food Group and The Chefs' Warehouse, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for US Foods Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $88.75, suggesting a potential 14.74% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Performance Food Group, with an average 1-year price target of $118.75, suggesting a potential 53.52% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for The Chefs' Warehouse, with an average 1-year price target of $74.4, suggesting a potential 3.81% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for US Foods Holdings, Performance Food Group and The Chefs' Warehouse, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Sysco Buy 2.83% $3.99B 28.30% US Foods Holdings Outperform 3.84% $1.78B 4.85% Performance Food Group Outperform 11.52% $2.00B 2.99% The Chefs' Warehouse Buy 8.40% $254.34M 3.86%

Key Takeaway:

Sysco ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Delving into Sysco's Background

Sysco is the largest US foodservice distributor with 17% share of the highly fragmented $370 billion domestic market. It distributes roughly 500,000 food and nonfood products to restaurants (60% of fiscal 2025 revenue), education and government buildings (8%), healthcare facilities (8%), travel and leisure (7%), and other locations (17%) where individuals consume away-from-home meals. In fiscal 2025, 70% of the firm's revenue was derived from its US foodservice operations, while its international (18%), quick-service logistics (10%), and other (2%) segments contributed the rest.

Financial Milestones: Sysco's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Sysco's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.83% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Sysco's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.51%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sysco's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 28.3% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sysco's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.0%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Sysco's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 7.92. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Sysco visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.