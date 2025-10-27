A Preview Of CoStar Gr's Earnings

CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate CoStar Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15.

Anticipation surrounds CoStar Gr's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 6.86% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CoStar Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.10 0.23 0.16 EPS Actual 0.17 0.04 0.15 0.22 Price Change % 7.00 -10.00 5.00 -5.00

CoStar Gr Share Price Analysis

Shares of CoStar Gr were trading at $77.89 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.73%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on CoStar Gr

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on CoStar Gr.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for CoStar Gr, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $98.0, suggesting a potential 25.82% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CBRE Group, Zillow Gr and Colliers International Gr, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for CBRE Group, with an average 1-year price target of $174.57, suggesting a potential 124.12% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Zillow Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $90.38, suggesting a potential 16.04% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Colliers International Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $179.17, suggesting a potential 130.03% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for CBRE Group, Zillow Gr and Colliers International Gr, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CoStar Group Neutral 15.27% $613.50M 0.07% CBRE Group Outperform 16.24% $1.81B 2.60% Zillow Gr Outperform 14.51% $489M 0.04% Colliers International Gr Outperform 18.28% $549.59M 0.29%

Key Takeaway:

CoStar Gr ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity. The consensus rating for CoStar Gr is Neutral.

Get to Know CoStar Gr Better

CoStar Group is a leading provider of commercial real estate data and marketplace listing platforms. Its data offering contains in-depth analytical information on over 5 million commercial real estate properties related to various subsectors including office, retail, hotels, multifamily, healthcare, industrial, self-storage, and data centers. It operates many flagship brands such as CoStar Suite, LoopNet, Apartments.com, BizBuySell, and Lands of America, with more than 80% of its revenue classified as subscription-based. The company recently expanded its presence in Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and France.

A Deep Dive into CoStar Gr's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, CoStar Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.27% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CoStar Gr's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.79%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): CoStar Gr's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.07%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CoStar Gr's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.06% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, CoStar Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

