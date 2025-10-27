A Look Ahead: Boston Props's Earnings Forecast

Boston Props (NYSE:BXP) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Boston Props will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92.

The announcement from Boston Props is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 5.68% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Boston Props's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.67 1.65 1.79 1.81 EPS Actual 1.71 1.64 1.79 1.81 Price Change % -6.00 -2.00 -6.00 -4.00

Tracking Boston Props's Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Props were trading at $74.18 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.09%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Boston Props

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Boston Props.

Analysts have provided Boston Props with 16 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $78.88, suggesting a potential 6.34% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Kilroy Realty, Cousins Props and SL Green Realty, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kilroy Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $42.09, suggesting a potential 43.26% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cousins Props, with an average 1-year price target of $31.5, suggesting a potential 57.54% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for SL Green Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $66.45, suggesting a potential 10.42% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Kilroy Realty, Cousins Props and SL Green Realty, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity BXP Neutral 2.11% $527.03M 1.68% Kilroy Realty Neutral 3.26% $199.26M 1.27% Cousins Props Neutral 12.75% $165.95M 0.30% SL Green Realty Outperform 5.94% $99.51M 0.70%

Key Takeaway:

Boston Props ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with a growth rate of 2.11%. In terms of gross profit, Boston Props is at the top with $527.03M. However, its return on equity is at the bottom with 1.68%. Overall, Boston Props shows a mixed performance compared to its peers in the real estate sector.

All You Need to Know About Boston Props

BXP Inc. owns over 180 properties consisting of approximately 53 million rentable square feet of space. The portfolio is dominated by office buildings and is spread across major cities such as New York, Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, and the Washington, D.C., region. The real estate investment trust also owns limited retail, hotel, and residential properties.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Boston Props

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Boston Props showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.11% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Boston Props's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.25%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boston Props's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.68%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boston Props's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.35%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.15, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Boston Props visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.