Examining the Future: Logitech International's Earnings Outlook

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Logitech International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16.

Investors in Logitech International are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 2.98% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Logitech International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 1.04 0.86 1.36 0.99 EPS Actual 1.26 0.93 1.59 1.20 Price Change % -3.00 -4.00 4.00 -9.00

Tracking Logitech International's Stock Performance

Shares of Logitech International were trading at $111.36 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 33.86%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Logitech International

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Logitech International.

Analysts have provided Logitech International with 6 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $109.83, suggesting a potential 1.37% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of NetApp, SanDisk and Super Micro Computer, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for NetApp, with an average 1-year price target of $121.75, suggesting a potential 9.33% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for SanDisk, with an average 1-year price target of $110.93, suggesting a potential 0.39% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Super Micro Computer, with an average 1-year price target of $44.0, suggesting a potential 60.49% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for NetApp, SanDisk and Super Micro Computer are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity IonQ Buy 81.83% $12.37M -18.36% NetApp Neutral 1.17% $1.10B 23.13% SanDisk Buy 8.01% $498M -0.25% Super Micro Computer Neutral 7.51% $544.10M 3.08%

Key Takeaway:

Logitech International ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus and Return on Equity.

Discovering Logitech International: A Closer Look

Logitech was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland. The company specializes in designing and manufacturing computer peripherals such as mice, keyboards, webcams, conference room cameras, headsets, and music-related products like wireless speakers.

Breaking Down Logitech International's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Logitech International showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.47% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Logitech International's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.72%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Logitech International's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.77%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Logitech International's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.01%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Logitech International's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.04.

