Earnings Outlook For Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Bloom Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05.

Investors in Bloom Energy are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.14 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.79% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Bloom Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.06 0.31 0.08 EPS Actual 0.10 0.03 0.43 -0.01 Price Change % -2.00 -8.00 4.00 23.00

Performance of Bloom Energy Shares

Shares of Bloom Energy were trading at $110.38 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 937.08%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Bloom Energy

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Bloom Energy.

Analysts have provided Bloom Energy with 20 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $74.4, suggesting a potential 32.6% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of NuScale Power, Energy Vault Holdings and Ocean Power Techs, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for NuScale Power, with an average 1-year price target of $42.72, suggesting a potential 61.3% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Sell trajectory for Energy Vault Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $1.5, suggesting a potential 98.64% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ocean Power Techs, with an average 1-year price target of $1.5, suggesting a potential 98.64% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for NuScale Power, Energy Vault Holdings and Ocean Power Techs, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Bloom Energy Neutral 19.50% $107.12M -7.27% NuScale Power Neutral 732.89% $1.78M -2.53% Energy Vault Holdings Sell 125.78% $2.52M -34.02% Ocean Power Techs Buy -9.15% $-23K -29.06%

Key Takeaway:

Bloom Energy ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit margin. However, its return on equity is the lowest.

Discovering Bloom Energy: A Closer Look

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems ("Energy Servers") for on-site power generation. Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can use natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen to create 24/7 electricity for stationary applications. Bloom primarily sells its systems in the United States and internationally.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Bloom Energy

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Bloom Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.5%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Bloom Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -10.62% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bloom Energy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -7.27%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bloom Energy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.66%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, Bloom Energy faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Bloom Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.