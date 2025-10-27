Earnings Outlook For Cemex

Cemex (NYSE:CX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Cemex will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18.

Cemex bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Cemex's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.00 0.04 0.18 EPS Actual 0.15 0.08 0.16 0.14 Price Change % 2.00 -2.00 -1.00 -4.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Cemex were trading at $9.36 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 80.1%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.