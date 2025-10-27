Uncovering Potential: Zebra Technologies's Earnings Preview

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Zebra Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.52.

Zebra Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.49 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.89% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Zebra Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 3.12 3.62 3.94 3.24 EPS Actual 3.61 4.02 4.00 3.49 Price Change % 2.00 -2.00 -2.00 0.00

Performance of Zebra Technologies Shares

Shares of Zebra Technologies were trading at $308.82 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.75%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Zebra Technologies

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Zebra Technologies.

The consensus rating for Zebra Technologies is Neutral, derived from 7 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $333.71 implies a potential 8.06% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Trimble, Cognex and Advanced Energy Indus, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Trimble, with an average 1-year price target of $96.2, suggesting a potential 68.85% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cognex, with an average 1-year price target of $46.62, suggesting a potential 84.9% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Advanced Energy Indus, with an average 1-year price target of $170.43, suggesting a potential 44.81% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Trimble, Cognex and Advanced Energy Indus, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Zebra Technologies Neutral 6.24% $616M 3.09% Trimble Outperform 0.56% $597.90M 1.61% Cognex Neutral 4.10% $167.88M 2.74% Advanced Energy Indus Buy 20.99% $163.40M 2.03%

Key Takeaway:

Zebra Technologies ranks in the middle for Consensus rating among its peers. It is at the top for Revenue Growth. Zebra Technologies is at the top for Gross Profit. It is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies is a leading provider of automatic identification and data capture technology to enterprises. Its solutions include barcode printers and scanners, mobile computers, and workflow optimization software. The firm primarily serves the retail, transportation logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare markets, designing custom solutions to improve efficiency at its customers.

Zebra Technologies: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Zebra Technologies's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.24% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Zebra Technologies's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.66%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zebra Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.09%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.41%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Zebra Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.65, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

