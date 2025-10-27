What to Expect from Tenet Healthcare's Earnings

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.34.

Anticipation surrounds Tenet Healthcare's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $1.16, leading to a 1.5% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Tenet Healthcare's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.86 3.14 2.83 2.33 EPS Actual 4.02 4.36 3.44 2.93 Price Change % 2.00 3.00 6.00 -3.00

Market Performance of Tenet Healthcare's Stock

Shares of Tenet Healthcare were trading at $210.38 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.94%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Tenet Healthcare

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Tenet Healthcare.

Analysts have provided Tenet Healthcare with 10 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $214.6, suggesting a potential 2.01% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Universal Health Services, Encompass Health and Ensign Group, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Universal Health Services, with an average 1-year price target of $224.5, suggesting a potential 6.71% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Encompass Health, with an average 1-year price target of $146.0, suggesting a potential 30.6% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ensign Group, with an average 1-year price target of $200.0, suggesting a potential 4.93% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Universal Health Services, Encompass Health and Ensign Group are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Tenet Healthcare Outperform 3.19% $4.34B 7.26% Universal Health Services Neutral 9.63% $3.87B 5.11% Encompass Health Buy 12.03% $626.90M 6.40% Ensign Group Buy 18.48% $198.79M 4.28%

Key Takeaway:

Tenet Healthcare ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Get to Know Tenet Healthcare Better

Tenet Healthcare is a Dallas-based healthcare services organization. It operates acute and specialty hospitals (47 as of December 2024) and over 500 ambulatory surgery centers and other outpatient facilities across the US, primarily in the South. Through its Conifer segment, Tenet also provides revenue cycle management solutions.

Breaking Down Tenet Healthcare's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Tenet Healthcare's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.19%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Tenet Healthcare's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.46%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.99%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 3.51.

To track all earnings releases for Tenet Healthcare visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.