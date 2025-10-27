A Glimpse of Visa's Earnings Potential

Visa (NYSE:V) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Visa will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.97.

Investors in Visa are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 0.11% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Visa's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 2.85 2.68 2.66 2.58 EPS Actual 2.98 2.76 2.75 2.71 Price Change % 0.00 1.00 0.00 3.00

Tracking Visa's Stock Performance

Shares of Visa were trading at $347.38 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.59%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Visa

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Visa.

The consensus rating for Visa is Outperform, based on 9 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $413.22, there's a potential 18.95% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Mastercard, Fiserv and PayPal Holdings, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Mastercard, with an average 1-year price target of $664.91, suggesting a potential 91.41% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Fiserv, with an average 1-year price target of $151.33, suggesting a potential 56.44% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for PayPal Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $84.0, suggesting a potential 75.82% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Mastercard, Fiserv and PayPal Holdings are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Visa Outperform 14.29% $8.20B 14.07% Mastercard Outperform 16.84% $6.28B 50.96% Fiserv Outperform 8.01% $3.41B 4.02% PayPal Holdings Neutral 5.11% $3.84B 6.23%

Key Takeaway:

Visa ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2024, it processed almost $16 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

Visa: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Visa's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.29%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Visa's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 51.83%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Visa's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.07%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Visa's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.47%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Visa's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.67, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Visa visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.