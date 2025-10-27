Exploring Seagate Tech Hldgs's Earnings Expectations

Seagate Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Seagate Tech Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.28.

Investors in Seagate Tech Hldgs are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.25, leading to a 3.45% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Seagate Tech Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 2.34 2.09 1.88 1.46 EPS Actual 2.59 1.90 2.03 1.58 Price Change % -3.00 12.00 7.00 -8.00

Performance of Seagate Tech Hldgs Shares

Shares of Seagate Tech Hldgs were trading at $234.12 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 132.49%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

