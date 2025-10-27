A Preview Of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's Earnings

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $8.82.

Investors in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $5.34 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 7.55 8.82 11.19 11.69 EPS Actual 12.89 8.22 12.07 12.46 Price Change % 2.00 5.00 3.00 1.00

Performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Shares

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were trading at $577.95 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.25%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Analysts have provided Regeneron Pharmaceuticals with 11 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $768.27, suggesting a potential 32.93% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, argenx and Insmed, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $484.73, suggesting a potential 16.13% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for argenx, with an average 1-year price target of $888.42, suggesting a potential 53.72% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Insmed, with an average 1-year price target of $156.89, suggesting a potential 72.85% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, argenx and Insmed are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Buy 3.62% $3.15B 4.69% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Buy 17.26% $630.74M -36.21% argenx Outperform 99.61% $837.21M 4.03% Insmed Buy 18.90% $79.34M -47.70%

Key Takeaway:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus rating and Return on Equity.

Get to Know Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Better

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products, including low-dose Eylea and Eylea HD, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Dupixent in immunology; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Libtayo in oncology; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies with Sanofi, other collaborators, and independently, and has earlier-stage partnerships that bring new technology to the pipeline, including RNAi (Alnylam) and Crispr-based gene editing (Intellia).

Breaking Down Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.62%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 37.86%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.69%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.67%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

