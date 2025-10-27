Earnings Preview: UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.80.

Anticipation surrounds UnitedHealth Group's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.55, leading to a 1.9% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at UnitedHealth Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 4.63 7.29 6.74 7.00 EPS Actual 4.08 7.20 6.81 7.15 Price Change % 2.00 -22.00 0.00 3.00

UnitedHealth Group Share Price Analysis

Shares of UnitedHealth Group were trading at $362.5 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.48%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on UnitedHealth Group

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding UnitedHealth Group.

A total of 26 analyst ratings have been received for UnitedHealth Group, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $353.96, suggesting a potential 2.36% downside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Centene, Molina Healthcare and HealthEquity, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Centene, with an average 1-year price target of $35.55, suggesting a potential 90.19% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Molina Healthcare, with an average 1-year price target of $191.67, suggesting a potential 47.13% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for HealthEquity, with an average 1-year price target of $121.29, suggesting a potential 66.54% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Centene, Molina Healthcare and HealthEquity, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity UnitedHealth Group Outperform 12.91% $20.01B 3.59% Centene Neutral 22.36% $2.95B -0.91% Molina Healthcare Neutral 11.00% $927M 1.80% HealthEquity Outperform 8.64% $232.59M 2.80%

Key Takeaway:

UnitedHealth Group ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers and provides medical benefits to about 51 million members globally, including 1 million outside the US as of December 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in medical insurance. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's Optum franchises help create a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

UnitedHealth Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: UnitedHealth Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.91%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.05%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): UnitedHealth Group's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): UnitedHealth Group's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.1%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: UnitedHealth Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.84.

