Earnings Outlook For Ecolab

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Ecolab will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.07.

Ecolab bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.44% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Ecolab's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.90 1.5 1.80 1.82 EPS Actual 1.89 1.5 1.81 1.83 Price Change % 1.00 2.0 0.00 0.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab were trading at $277.23 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.12%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Ecolab

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Ecolab.

Analysts have given Ecolab a total of 7 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $299.29, indicating a potential 7.96% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Sherwin-Williams, DuPont de Nemours and PPG Indus, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sherwin-Williams, with an average 1-year price target of $386.33, suggesting a potential 39.35% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for DuPont de Nemours, with an average 1-year price target of $97.6, suggesting a potential 64.79% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for PPG Indus, with an average 1-year price target of $121.43, suggesting a potential 56.2% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Sherwin-Williams, DuPont de Nemours and PPG Indus, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ecolab Neutral 0.99% $1.80B 5.76% Sherwin-Williams Neutral 0.69% $3.12B 17.69% DuPont de Nemours Outperform 2.71% $1.22B 0.26% PPG Indus Neutral -0.94% $1.76B 6.21%

Key Takeaway:

Ecolab is positioned in the middle among its peers for revenue growth. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit. Ecolab is at the top for return on equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ecolab

Ecolab produces and markets cleaning and sanitation products for the industrial manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare, and life sciences markets. The firm is the global market share leader in this category with a wide array of products and services, including dish and laundry washing systems, pest control, and infection control products. Additionally, Ecolab sells customized water management solutions across its end markets. The company has a strong hold on the US market and is growing its presence abroad.

Ecolab: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Ecolab showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.99% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Ecolab's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.02%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ecolab's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.76%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ecolab's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.27%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.96.

