Earnings Preview For Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Electronic Arts to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50.

Anticipation surrounds Electronic Arts's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 5.73% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Electronic Arts's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.91 3.08 2.02 EPS Actual 0.25 1.58 2.83 2.15 Price Change % 6.00 1.00 8.00 2.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts were trading at $200.84 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 37.78%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Electronic Arts

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Electronic Arts.

A total of 14 analyst ratings have been received for Electronic Arts, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $197.43, suggesting a potential 1.7% downside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Take-Two Interactive and Roblox, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Take-Two Interactive, with an average 1-year price target of $278.55, suggesting a potential 38.69% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Roblox, with an average 1-year price target of $159.3, suggesting a potential 20.68% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Take-Two Interactive and Roblox, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Electronic Arts Neutral 0.66% $1.39B 3.22% Take-Two Interactive Outperform 12.37% $945M -0.42% Roblox Outperform 20.94% $844.56M -83.86%

Key Takeaway:

Electronic Arts ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Delving into Electronic Arts's Background

Electronic Arts is one of the largest global developers and publishers of video games. Its most important franchises are the Madden NFL and FC soccer games, which it releases annually. In 2024, it also relaunched its American college football game. Other major franchises include Apex Legends, Battlefield, and The Sims. Typically, about three quarters of the firm's sales are from in-game spending, with the remainder coming from initial game sales.

Electronic Arts: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Electronic Arts's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.66%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Electronic Arts's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.03%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.22%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Electronic Arts's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.67%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.32.

