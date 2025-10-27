October 27, 2025 4:32 AM 6 min read

Earnings Scheduled For October 27, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $4.15 billion.

• Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $699.74 million.

• Carter's (NYSE:CRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $764.27 million.

• Easterly Government Props (NYSE:DEA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $85.11 million.

• Alliance Res Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $565.72 million.

• Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $170.99 million.

• Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $179.32 million.

• Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $68.84 million.

• Bank of Marin (NASDAQ:BMRC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $30.99 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $4.54 billion.

• Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.82 per share on revenue of $4.34 billion.

• Celestica (NYSE:CLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $3.03 billion.

• Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $781.89 million.

• Welltower (NYSE:WELL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion.

• Two Harbors Inv (NYSE:TWO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $-19 million.

• Nucor (NYSE:NUE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $8.16 billion.

• NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $183.73 million.

• Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $7.99 per share on revenue of $3.46 billion.

• GBank Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:GBFH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $19.90 million.

• Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $3.92 billion.

• Waste Management (NYSE:WM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $6.49 billion.

• Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $604.86 million.

• Olin (NYSE:OLN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $48.37 million.

• H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $236.01 million.

• Crane (NYSE:CR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $577.74 million.

• Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $2.87 billion.

• Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $292.55 million.

• Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $336.87 million.

• NOV (NYSE:NOV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.

• FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $659.60 million.

• Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $128.68 million.

• The Hartford Insurance Gr (NYSE:HIG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.18 per share on revenue of $6.34 billion.

• Commercial Bancgroup (NASDAQ:CBK) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $4.11 billion.

• Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $754.41 million.

• Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $7.15 million.

• Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

• Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $166.63 million.

• NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.97 per share on revenue of $3.15 billion.

• Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ:EFSC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $178.50 million.

• Ameris (NYSE:ABCB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $305.77 million.

• Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $490.16 million.

• Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $545.30 million.

• Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $272.59 million.

• Five Star (NASDAQ:FSBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $40.27 million.

• F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.66 per share on revenue of $794.28 million.

• Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $76.82 million.

• Noble Corp (NYSE:NE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $772.54 million.

• Amkor Tech (NASDAQ:AMKR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

• Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $154.27 million.

• Bed Bath & Beyond (NYSE:BBBY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $258.35 million.

• Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $175.67 million.

• Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $139.16 million.

• National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

