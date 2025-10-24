A Glimpse of Netstreit's Earnings Potential

Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Netstreit to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15.

The announcement from Netstreit is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 0.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Netstreit's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.31 0.31 0.32 EPS Actual 0.33 0.32 0.32 0.32 Price Change % 1.00 2.00 4.00 5.00

Performance of Netstreit Shares

Shares of Netstreit were trading at $19.29 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.75%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Netstreit

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Netstreit.

Analysts have provided Netstreit with 7 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $20.43, suggesting a potential 5.91% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Getty Realty, InvenTrust Properties and Curbline Properties, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Getty Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $30.0, suggesting a potential 55.52% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for InvenTrust Properties, with an average 1-year price target of $32.0, suggesting a potential 65.89% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Curbline Properties, with an average 1-year price target of $26.33, suggesting a potential 36.5% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Getty Realty, InvenTrust Properties and Curbline Properties, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Netstreit Outperform 22.76% $40.67M 0.25% Getty Realty Buy 4.38% $50.81M 2.34% InvenTrust Properties Neutral 9.09% $51.88M 5.38% Curbline Properties Neutral 47.04% $30.77M 0.54%

Key Takeaway:

Netstreit ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Netstreit's performance is strong in terms of revenue and profit growth, but it lags behind in generating returns on equity compared to its peers.

About Netstreit

Netstreit Corp is an internally managed real estate investment trust. The company acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant, retail commercial real estate subject to long-term net leases with high-credit quality tenants across the United States. It focuses on tenants in industries where a physical location is critical to the generation of sales and profits, with a focus on necessity goods and essential services in the retail sector, including home improvement, auto parts, drug stores and pharmacies, general retail, grocers, convenience stores, discount stores, and quick-service restaurants. Majorily operates in U.S. States and Other counties, and derives maximum of revenue from USA.

Financial Insights: Netstreit

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Netstreit's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 22.76% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Netstreit's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.29%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Netstreit's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.14%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, Netstreit adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Netstreit visit their earnings calendar on our site.

