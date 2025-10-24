A Look Ahead: Carter's's Earnings Forecast

Carter's (NYSE:CRI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Carter's will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75.

Anticipation surrounds Carter's's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.23, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Carter's's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.52 1.92 1.40 EPS Actual 0.17 0.66 2.39 1.64 Price Change % -20.00 -11.00 -3.00 -13.00

Market Performance of Carter's's Stock

Shares of Carter's were trading at $31.78 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 42.68%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Carter's

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Carter's.

The consensus rating for Carter's is Underperform, based on 3 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $23.67, there's a potential 25.52% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of G-III Apparel Group, Canada Goose Holdings and FIGS, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for G-III Apparel Group, with an average 1-year price target of $28.33, suggesting a potential 10.86% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Canada Goose Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $15.5, suggesting a potential 51.23% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for FIGS, with an average 1-year price target of $7.0, suggesting a potential 77.97% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for G-III Apparel Group, Canada Goose Holdings and FIGS, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Carter's Underperform 3.70% $281.76M 0.03% G-III Apparel Group Neutral -4.88% $250.47M 0.64% Canada Goose Holdings Buy 22.36% $66.20M -25.74% FIGS Neutral 5.83% $102.25M 1.82%

Key Takeaway:

Carter's ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

About Carter's

Carter's Inc makes apparel for babies and children under brand names including Carter's and OshKosh B'gosh. It sells its products through a multi-channel business model, which includes retail stores, eCommerce, and wholesale sales channels, as well as retail omnichannel capabilities in the United States and Canada, which enables it to reach a broad range of consumers around the world. The company operates in three segments; U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The majority of revenue is derived from U.S. Wholesale segment. The company predominantly sources products through contract manufacturers in Asia. It has multiple distribution centers in the U.S., in addition to distribution centers in Canada and Asia that serve international customers.

A Deep Dive into Carter's's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Carter's's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.7%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Carter's's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.04%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carter's's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.01%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, Carter's adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Carter's visit their earnings calendar on our site.

