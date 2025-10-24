Earnings Outlook For Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Daqo New Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.70.

Daqo New Energy bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.14, leading to a 2.91% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Daqo New Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.72 -1.02 -0.61 -0.31 EPS Actual -0.86 -0.80 -2.56 -0.59 Price Change % -3.00 0.00 -6.00 1.00

Daqo New Energy Share Price Analysis

Shares of Daqo New Energy were trading at $26.2 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.38%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Daqo New Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.