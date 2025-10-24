What's Next: Bed Bath & Beyond's Earnings Preview

Bed Bath & Beyond (NYSE:BBBY) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Bed Bath & Beyond to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.38.

Bed Bath & Beyond bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.14, leading to a 6.21% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Bed Bath & Beyond's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.36 -0.63 -0.75 -0.72 EPS Actual -0.22 -0.42 -0.91 -0.96 Price Change % -6.00 -1.00 7.00 -5.00

Market Performance of Bed Bath & Beyond's Stock

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond were trading at $8.41 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.29%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.