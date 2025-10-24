Insights into Piedmont Office Realty's Upcoming Earnings

Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE:PDM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Piedmont Office Realty will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11.

The announcement from Piedmont Office Realty is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 4.42% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Piedmont Office Realty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.35 0.37 0.37 EPS Actual 0.36 0.36 0.37 0.36 Price Change % 4.00 -15.00 -8.00 -5.00

Tracking Piedmont Office Realty's Stock Performance

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty were trading at $8.35 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.0%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

