What's Next: Avis Budget Gr's Earnings Preview

Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Avis Budget Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $7.99.

The market awaits Avis Budget Gr's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $1.81 in the last quarter, leading to a 15.41% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Avis Budget Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 1.91 -5.45 -0.79 8.18
EPS Actual 0.10 -3.27 14.51 6.65
Price Change % -15.00 1.00 -7.00 11.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Avis Budget Gr were trading at $153.24 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 85.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

