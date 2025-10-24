Preview: Whirlpool's Earnings

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Whirlpool to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40.

The market awaits Whirlpool's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.32, which was followed by a 13.43% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Whirlpool's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.66 1.67 4.31 3.19 EPS Actual 1.34 1.70 4.57 3.43 Price Change % -13.00 2.00 -16.00 11.00

Market Performance of Whirlpool's Stock

Shares of Whirlpool were trading at $74.29 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.67%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Whirlpool visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.