Insights Ahead: Simpson Manufacturing Co's Quarterly Earnings

Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Simpson Manufacturing Co to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.35.

The announcement from Simpson Manufacturing Co is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.16, leading to a 10.61% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Simpson Manufacturing Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.31 1.54 1.22 2.40 EPS Actual 2.47 1.85 1.31 2.21 Price Change % 11.00 0.00 1.00 -5.00

Market Performance of Simpson Manufacturing Co's Stock

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co were trading at $176.9 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.72%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Simpson Manufacturing Co

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Simpson Manufacturing Co.

Analysts have provided Simpson Manufacturing Co with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $187.5, suggesting a potential 5.99% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Zurn Elkay Water Solns, Resideo Technologies and AAON, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Zurn Elkay Water Solns, with an average 1-year price target of $51.67, suggesting a potential 70.79% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Resideo Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $41.5, suggesting a potential 76.54% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for AAON, with an average 1-year price target of $105.0, suggesting a potential 40.64% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Zurn Elkay Water Solns, Resideo Technologies and AAON, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Simpson Manufacturing Co Neutral 5.71% $294.45M 5.43% Zurn Elkay Water Solns Buy 7.89% $202.30M 3.25% Resideo Technologies Outperform 22.28% $569M -33.34% AAON Buy -0.64% $82.73M 1.88%

Key Takeaway:

Simpson Manufacturing Co ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. The company is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Delving into Simpson Manufacturing Co's Background

Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc is a manufacturer of wood construction products. The company offers connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, prefabricated lateral systems, concrete construction products, adhesives, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder-actuated tools, and fiber-reinforced materials. Simpson Manufacturing markets its products to the residential, light industrial, and commercial construction markets as well as the remodeling and do-it-yourself markets. The Company is organized into three reporting segments defined by the regions namely North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company generates the majority of its revenue from wood products.

Understanding the Numbers: Simpson Manufacturing Co's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Simpson Manufacturing Co showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.71% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Simpson Manufacturing Co's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.41% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Simpson Manufacturing Co's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.43%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.58%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Simpson Manufacturing Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.24, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

