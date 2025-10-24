Examining the Future: Olin's Earnings Outlook

Olin (NYSE:OLN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Olin will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09.

Anticipation surrounds Olin's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.03, leading to a 5.09% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Olin's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.02 -0.10 -0.04 0.04 EPS Actual -0.01 0.01 0.09 -0.21 Price Change % 5.00 3.00 -9.00 -8.00

Olin Share Price Analysis

Shares of Olin were trading at $23.98 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 42.03%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Olin

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Olin.

A total of 9 analyst ratings have been received for Olin, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $24.67, suggesting a potential 2.88% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Hawkins, Cabot and Tronox Holdings, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Hawkins, with an average 1-year price target of $200.0, suggesting a potential 734.03% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cabot, with an average 1-year price target of $85.0, suggesting a potential 254.46% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Tronox Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $4.31, suggesting a potential 82.03% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Hawkins, Cabot and Tronox Holdings, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Olin Neutral 6.95% $138.10M -0.07% Hawkins Buy 14.61% $72.36M 6.18% Cabot Neutral -9.15% $244M 6.74% Tronox Holdings Buy -10.85% $79M -5.06%

Key Takeaway:

Olin ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Olin is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Olin Better

Olin Corp manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into three segments based on the product type. The Chlor alkali products and Vinyls segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells chlorine and caustic soda, which are used in a variety of industries including cosmetics, textiles, crop protection, and fire protection products. The Epoxy segment sells epoxy resins used in paints and coatings. The Winchester segment sells sporting ammunition and ammunition accessories under the Winchester brand. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.

Key Indicators: Olin's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Olin's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.95%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -0.07%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Olin's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.07%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.02%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.68, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Olin visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.