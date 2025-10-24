What to Expect from Brixmor Property Group's Earnings

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Brixmor Property Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36.

Brixmor Property Group bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 3.17% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Brixmor Property Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.55 0.54 0.53 EPS Actual 0.56 0.56 0.53 0.52 Price Change % 3.00 -4.00 4.00 -1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Brixmor Property Group were trading at $27.96 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.62%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Brixmor Property Group

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Brixmor Property Group.

A total of 7 analyst ratings have been received for Brixmor Property Group, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $30.29, suggesting a potential 8.33% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Agree Realty, Federal Realty Investment and NNN REIT, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Agree Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $81.0, suggesting a potential 189.7% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Federal Realty Investment, with an average 1-year price target of $109.36, suggesting a potential 291.13% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for NNN REIT, with an average 1-year price target of $44.0, suggesting a potential 57.37% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Agree Realty, Federal Realty Investment and NNN REIT are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Brixmor Property Group Outperform 7.54% $256.06M 2.88% Agree Realty Outperform 18.72% $161.25M 0.90% Federal Realty Investment Outperform 5.23% $213.23M 5.03% NNN REIT Neutral 4.61% $217.96M 2.30%

Key Takeaway:

Brixmor Property Group ranks: - Top for Revenue Growth among peers. - Bottom for Gross Profit among peers. - Bottom for Return on Equity among peers. Overall, Brixmor Property Group is positioned differently across the key metrics compared to its peers.

Get to Know Brixmor Property Group Better

Brixmor Property Group Inc is a real estate investment trust based in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers across the United States. It leases its rentable areas to retailers, restaurants, theatres, entertainment venues, and fitness centers, with the company's tenants consisting of large department stores, discount retailers, and grocery stores. The company is an internally managed REIT. The company operates in Florida, Texas, California, New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Ohio and other states.

Key Indicators: Brixmor Property Group's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Brixmor Property Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.54%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Brixmor Property Group's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.02%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brixmor Property Group's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Brixmor Property Group's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.73.

