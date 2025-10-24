Uncovering Potential: NOV's Earnings Preview

NOV (NYSE:NOV) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that NOV will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24.

Investors in NOV are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.01, leading to a 7.98% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at NOV's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.30 0.25 0.36 0.36 EPS Actual 0.29 0.19 0.41 0.33 Price Change % -8.00 -2.00 13.00 3.00

Stock Performance

Shares of NOV were trading at $14.08 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.35%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on NOV

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding NOV.

The consensus rating for NOV is Neutral, based on 7 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $16.0, there's a potential 13.64% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Archrock, Kodiak Gas Services and Cactus, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Archrock, with an average 1-year price target of $31.0, suggesting a potential 120.17% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kodiak Gas Services, with an average 1-year price target of $40.5, suggesting a potential 187.64% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Cactus, with an average 1-year price target of $52.5, suggesting a potential 272.87% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Archrock, Kodiak Gas Services and Cactus are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity NOV Neutral -1.26% $446M 1.67% Archrock Outperform 41.63% $173.97M 4.56% Kodiak Gas Services Neutral 4.26% $141.46M 2.90% Cactus Buy -5.79% $100.00M 3.57%

Key Takeaway:

NOV ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. NOV is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

About NOV

NOV (formerly National Oilwell Varco) is a leading supplier of oil and gas drilling rig equipment and products, such as downhole tools, drill pipe, and well casing. The company operates on a global scale, with international markets contributing nearly two thirds of its annual revenue.

Key Indicators: NOV's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: NOV's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.26%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: NOV's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.94%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): NOV's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.67%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.95%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: NOV's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.36.

To track all earnings releases for NOV visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.