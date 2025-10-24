Ramaco Resources Earnings Preview

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Ramaco Resources to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.31.

The market awaits Ramaco Resources's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.08, leading to a 6.83% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Ramaco Resources's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.21 -0.22 -0.03 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.29 -0.19 0.06 -0.03 Price Change % -7.00 10.00 38.00 10.00

Market Performance of Ramaco Resources's Stock

Shares of Ramaco Resources were trading at $36.01 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 238.25%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Ramaco Resources

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Ramaco Resources.

Analysts have provided Ramaco Resources with 6 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $45.67, suggesting a potential 26.83% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Alpha Metallurgical, Worthington Steel and Warrior Met Coal, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Alpha Metallurgical, with an average 1-year price target of $168.0, suggesting a potential 366.54% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Worthington Steel, with an average 1-year price target of $36.0, suggesting a potential 0.03% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Warrior Met Coal, with an average 1-year price target of $64.5, suggesting a potential 79.12% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Alpha Metallurgical, Worthington Steel and Warrior Met Coal, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ramaco Resources Buy -1.52% $18.78M -3.98% Alpha Metallurgical Buy -31.56% $24.14M -0.31% Worthington Steel Outperform 4.66% $115.20M 3.33% Warrior Met Coal Neutral -24.97% $19.65M 0.27%

Key Takeaway:

Ramaco Resources ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative percentages. It also has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources Inc is a United States-based company that operates as a pure-play metallurgical coal company with operations in southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia. Its portfolio includes high-quality metallurgical coal reserves & resources, with a focus on properties such as Elk Creek, Berwind, Knox Creek, and Maben. These properties are strategically located to serve North American blast furnace steel mills and coke plants, as well as international metallurgical coal consumers. Additionally, the company controls mineral deposits in Sheridan, Wyoming, exploring potential opportunities in rare earth elements and coal-to-carbon-based products. Operations are concentrated in the Appalachian basin, with active mines at Elk Creek, Berwind, Knox Creek, and Maben mining complexes.

Understanding the Numbers: Ramaco Resources's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ramaco Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.52%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Ramaco Resources's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.14%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ramaco Resources's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.98%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ramaco Resources's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.39.

