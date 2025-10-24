Earnings Preview: Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Kilroy Realty will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57.

The market awaits Kilroy Realty's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.54, which was followed by a 4.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kilroy Realty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.59 1.03 1.03 1.04 EPS Actual 1.13 1.02 1.20 1.17 Price Change % 5.00 -3.00 -3.00 -1.00

Performance of Kilroy Realty Shares

Shares of Kilroy Realty were trading at $40.56 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.02%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Kilroy Realty

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Kilroy Realty.

Analysts have given Kilroy Realty a total of 10 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $42.09, indicating a potential 3.77% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Cousins Props, SL Green Realty and COPT Defense Props, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cousins Props, with an average 1-year price target of $31.5, suggesting a potential 22.34% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SL Green Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $66.5, suggesting a potential 63.95% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for COPT Defense Props, with an average 1-year price target of $34.4, suggesting a potential 15.19% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Cousins Props, SL Green Realty and COPT Defense Props, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kilroy Realty Neutral 3.26% $199.26M 1.27% Cousins Props Neutral 12.75% $165.95M 0.30% SL Green Realty Neutral 5.94% $99.51M 0.70% COPT Defense Props Outperform 1.37% $71.55M 2.57%

Key Takeaway:

Kilroy Realty ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity. Overall, Kilroy Realty is positioned at the top in revenue growth and gross profit, but falls behind in return on equity compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty is a premier owner and landlord of approximately 17 million square feet of office space across Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area, Austin, Texas, and greater Seattle. The company operates as a real estate investment trust.

Breaking Down Kilroy Realty's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Kilroy Realty showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.26% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 23.53%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.27%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.63%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, Kilroy Realty adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Kilroy Realty visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.