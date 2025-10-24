What's Next: Agilysys's Earnings Preview

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Agilysys will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33.

Investors in Agilysys are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 4.73% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Agilysys's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.29 0.34 0.30 EPS Actual 0.33 0.54 0.38 0.34 Price Change % -5.00 22.00 -20.00 -8.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Agilysys were trading at $116.52 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.19%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Agilysys

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Agilysys.

The consensus rating for Agilysys is Outperform, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $125.0 implies a potential 7.28% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of BlackLine, Freshworks and Intapp, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for BlackLine, with an average 1-year price target of $64.0, suggesting a potential 45.07% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Freshworks, with an average 1-year price target of $20.33, suggesting a potential 82.55% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Intapp, with an average 1-year price target of $54.0, suggesting a potential 53.66% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for BlackLine, Freshworks and Intapp are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Agilysys Outperform 20.73% $47.29M 1.78% BlackLine Neutral 7.18% $129.40M 1.99% Freshworks Neutral 17.54% $173.54M -0.17% Intapp Underperform 18.07% $100.96M -0.10%

Key Takeaway:

Agilysys ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit and return on equity compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Agilysys

Agilysys Inc provides hospitality software delivering cloud-native SaaS and on-premise solutions for hotels, resorts, cruise lines, casinos, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadiums, and healthcare facilities. The company's software solutions include point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications that manage and enhance the entire guest journey. It derives maximum revenue from the provision of software subscription and maintenance services, followed by the provision of professional services, and the sale of products (proprietary software licenses, third-party hardware, and operating systems). Agilysys operates across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and India.

Understanding the Numbers: Agilysys's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Agilysys's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 20.73%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Agilysys's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.38%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Agilysys's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.78%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Agilysys's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.14%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Agilysys's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.12.

To track all earnings releases for Agilysys visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.