Preview: Noble Corp's Earnings

Noble Corp (NYSE:NE) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Noble Corp to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30.

The announcement from Noble Corp is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.38, leading to a 2.08% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Noble Corp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.51 0.35 0.63 0.80 EPS Actual 0.13 0.26 0.56 0.58 Price Change % 2.00 7.00 0.00 11.00

Performance of Noble Corp Shares

Shares of Noble Corp were trading at $30.45 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.78%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Noble Corp

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Noble Corp.

Noble Corp has received a total of 3 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $33.33, the consensus suggests a potential 9.46% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Transocean, Valaris and Patterson-UTI Energy, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Transocean, with an average 1-year price target of $4.0, suggesting a potential 86.86% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Valaris, with an average 1-year price target of $52.67, suggesting a potential 72.97% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Patterson-UTI Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $7.0, suggesting a potential 77.01% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Transocean, Valaris and Patterson-UTI Energy, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Noble Corp Neutral 22.49% $170.78M 0.92% Transocean Outperform 14.75% $813M -9.59% Valaris Neutral 0.84% $184M 5.07% Patterson-UTI Energy Outperform -9.56% $28.10M -1.45%

Key Takeaway:

Noble Corp ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus rating and Return on Equity.

Delving into Noble Corp's Background

Noble Corp PLC is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry that provides contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry with its fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. The company focuses on a high-specification fleet of floating and jackup rigs and the deployment of its drilling rigs in oil and gas basins around the world.

Key Indicators: Noble Corp's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Noble Corp's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 22.49% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Noble Corp's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.05%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Noble Corp's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.92%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.55%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Noble Corp's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.43.

