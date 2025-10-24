A Peek at Amkor Tech's Future Earnings

Amkor Tech (NASDAQ:AMKR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Amkor Tech will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42.

Investors in Amkor Tech are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.06, leading to a 18.13% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Amkor Tech's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.09 0.38 0.50 EPS Actual 0.22 0.09 0.43 0.49 Price Change % 18.00 -3.00 -11.00 -5.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Amkor Tech were trading at $31.98 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Amkor Tech

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Amkor Tech.

The consensus rating for Amkor Tech is Neutral, derived from 6 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $25.0 implies a potential 21.83% downside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of MKS, Onto Innovation and Camtek, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MKS, with an average 1-year price target of $129.2, suggesting a potential 304.0% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Onto Innovation, with an average 1-year price target of $157.5, suggesting a potential 392.5% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Camtek, with an average 1-year price target of $116.33, suggesting a potential 263.76% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for MKS, Onto Innovation and Camtek are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Amkor Tech Neutral 3.42% $181.90M 1.30% MKS Buy 9.70% $453M 2.53% Onto Innovation Buy 4.65% $122.12M 1.75% Camtek Buy 20.20% $62.61M 5.55%

Key Takeaway:

Amkor Tech ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Amkor Tech is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Delving into Amkor Tech's Background

Amkor Technology Inc is a OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) service provider. It has pioneered the outsourcing of integrated circuit (IC) packaging and test services and is a strategic manufacturing partner for the semiconductor companies, foundries, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The firm's products are organized into two categories namely advanced products that include flip chip, fine pitch bumping, wafer-level processing, advanced SiPs, power modules, and others, and Mainstream products that includes wirebond packaging and testing. The company derives maximum revenue from the advanced products category. The company derives majority of its revenue from Foreign states.

Financial Milestones: Amkor Tech's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Amkor Tech's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.42% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Amkor Tech's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.6%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amkor Tech's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amkor Tech's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.74%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Amkor Tech's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.41, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

