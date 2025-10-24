Examining the Future: Alliance Res Partners's Earnings Outlook

Alliance Res Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Alliance Res Partners to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68.

The market awaits Alliance Res Partners's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 0.64% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Alliance Res Partners's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.60 0.51 0.67 0.86 EPS Actual 0.64 0.57 0.33 0.66 Price Change % -1.00 -1.00 1.00 0.00

Market Performance of Alliance Res Partners's Stock

Shares of Alliance Res Partners were trading at $24.05 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.2%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Alliance Res Partners

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Alliance Res Partners.

Alliance Res Partners has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $30.0, the consensus suggests a potential 24.74% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Peabody Energy, Core Natural Resources and enCore Energy, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Peabody Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $22.1, suggesting a potential 8.11% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Core Natural Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $98.08, suggesting a potential 307.82% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for enCore Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $4.0, suggesting a potential 83.37% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Peabody Energy, Core Natural Resources and enCore Energy are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Alliance Res Partners Buy -7.73% $109.10M 3.26% Peabody Energy Neutral -14.58% $100.70M -0.76% Core Natural Resources Buy 124.64% $20.52M -0.95% enCore Energy Buy -31.13% $1.13M -2.38%

Key Takeaway:

Alliance Res Partners ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity compared to its peers.

About Alliance Res Partners

Alliance Resource Partners LP operates as a coal mining company based in the United States. It has four segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Oil & Gas Royalties and Coal Royalties. The Illinois Basin comprises underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and West Virginia. The Appalachia segment comprises the Mettiki mining complex, the Tunnel Ridge mining complex and the MC Mining complex. The Oil & Gas Royalties has oil & gas mineral interests held by AR Midland and AllDale I & II and includes Alliance Minerals' equity interests in both AllDale III and Cavalier Minerals. The Coal Royalties has included coal mineral reserves and resources owned or leased by Alliance Resource Properties.

Breaking Down Alliance Res Partners's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Alliance Res Partners's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -7.73%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.72%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alliance Res Partners's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.03%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Alliance Res Partners's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.27. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

