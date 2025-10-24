Earnings Outlook For Universal Health Servs

Universal Health Servs (NYSE:UHS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Universal Health Servs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.78.

The announcement from Universal Health Servs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.45, leading to a 5.08% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Universal Health Servs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 4.90 4.34 4.18 3.70 EPS Actual 5.35 4.84 4.92 3.71 Price Change % 5.00 -1.00 3.00 -10.00

Universal Health Servs Share Price Analysis

Shares of Universal Health Servs were trading at $208.63 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.92%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Universal Health Servs

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Universal Health Servs.

A total of 10 analyst ratings have been received for Universal Health Servs, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $224.5, suggesting a potential 7.61% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Encompass Health, Ensign Group and Tenet Healthcare, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Encompass Health, with an average 1-year price target of $146.0, suggesting a potential 30.02% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ensign Group, with an average 1-year price target of $183.75, suggesting a potential 11.93% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Tenet Healthcare, with an average 1-year price target of $214.6, suggesting a potential 2.86% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Encompass Health, Ensign Group and Tenet Healthcare, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Universal Health Services Neutral 9.63% $3.87B 5.11% Encompass Health Buy 12.03% $626.90M 6.40% Ensign Group Buy 18.48% $198.79M 4.28% Tenet Healthcare Outperform 3.19% $4.34B 7.26%

Key Takeaway:

Universal Health Services is positioned in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. In terms of gross profit, it is at the top among its peers. However, for return on equity, it is positioned in the middle compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Universal Health Servs

Universal Health Services Inc owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavior health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and radiation oncology centers. The firm operates in two segments: Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Services. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Acute Care Hospital Services segment. The Acute Care Hospital Services segment includes the firm's acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals, and surgery and oncology centers.

A Deep Dive into Universal Health Servs's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Universal Health Servs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.63%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Universal Health Servs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.25% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Universal Health Servs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.37%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Universal Health Servs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.71.

