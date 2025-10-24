A Preview Of Celestica's Earnings

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Celestica to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43.

Investors in Celestica are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.21, leading to a 16.51% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Celestica's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.18 1.12 1.06 0.93 EPS Actual 1.39 1.20 1.11 1.04 Price Change % 17.00 -3.00 14.00 18.00

Celestica Share Price Analysis

Shares of Celestica were trading at $282.73 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 324.67%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Celestica

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Celestica.

The consensus rating for Celestica is Outperform, based on 11 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $258.73, there's a potential 8.49% downside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Flex, Jabil and Fabrinet, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Flex, with an average 1-year price target of $67.5, suggesting a potential 76.13% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Jabil, with an average 1-year price target of $261.0, suggesting a potential 7.69% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Fabrinet, with an average 1-year price target of $351.29, suggesting a potential 24.25% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Flex, Jabil and Fabrinet, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Celestica Outperform 20.97% $371M 12.73% Flex Buy 4.13% $572M 3.81% Jabil Buy 18.50% $783M 15.58% Fabrinet Buy 20.77% $111.29M 4.48%

Key Takeaway:

Celestica ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, Celestica is positioned in the middle compared to its peers based on the provided metrics.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The company has two operating and reportable segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of the Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, health tech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Its Capital Equipment business is comprised of the semiconductor, display, and robotics equipment businesses, and the CCS segment consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets, The Enterprise end market is comprised of its servers and storage businesses. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment.

A Deep Dive into Celestica's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Celestica's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 20.97%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Celestica's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.29%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Celestica's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 12.73%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Celestica's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.49%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.5, Celestica adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

