A Peek at FTAI Aviation's Future Earnings

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that FTAI Aviation will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20.

The market awaits FTAI Aviation's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.20 in the last quarter, leading to a 26.56% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at FTAI Aviation's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.37 0.88 0.89 0.77 EPS Actual 1.57 0.87 0.84 0.76 Price Change % 27.00 -19.00 -8.00 -7.00

FTAI Aviation Share Price Analysis

Shares of FTAI Aviation were trading at $178.2 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.16%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on FTAI Aviation

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding FTAI Aviation.

With 9 analyst ratings, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $207.89, indicating a potential 16.66% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of AerCap Holdings, Watsco and QXO, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for AerCap Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $133.0, suggesting a potential 25.36% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Watsco, with an average 1-year price target of $421.25, suggesting a potential 136.39% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for QXO, with an average 1-year price target of $33.17, suggesting a potential 81.39% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for AerCap Holdings, Watsco and QXO, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity FTAI Aviation Outperform 52.45% $251.74M 167.43% AerCap Holdings Outperform -3.65% $604.41M 7.17% Watsco Neutral -3.59% $603.49M 6.32% QXO Outperform 13047.59% $401.70M -1.25%

Key Takeaway:

FTAI Aviation ranks top in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, FTAI Aviation stands out for its strong revenue growth and gross profit performance, despite lagging in return on equity compared to its peers.

Delving into FTAI Aviation's Background

FTAI Aviation Ltd is a aerospace company .It owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines. FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. It invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

Unraveling the Financial Story of FTAI Aviation

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: FTAI Aviation's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 52.45%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: FTAI Aviation's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 23.91% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): FTAI Aviation's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 167.43%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): FTAI Aviation's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.86%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: FTAI Aviation's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 20.89. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for FTAI Aviation visit their earnings calendar on our site.

